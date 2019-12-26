Wayne B. Hoffman, 75, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Robin Luckey will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Wayne B. Hoffman Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Wayne was born on October 17, 1944 in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of LaVerne and Martina (Clark) Hoffman. He was united marriage to Karen Becker on August 12, 1965 in Dubuque, Iowa. Wayne worked at John Deere Dubuque Works, working in the foundry for many of his years of service, and spent his final working years on the paint line. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Karen, doing woodworking, and being outside tending to his yard.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Karen; three children, Wayne Hoffman, Jr., Lisa (Steve Pins) Neis, and Kelly (Wendy) Hoffman, all of Platteville; seven grandchildren, Britney (Rorie) Wilson, Dallas Hoffman, Courtney (Justin Fey) Neis, Faith Hoffman, Austin Neis, Dakota Hoffman, and Makenna Neis; two great-grandsons, Asher and Aiden; two sisters, Patricia Rewey, Pamela (Nelson) NeCollins, two brothers, Marshall and Doug Hoffman; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Randall and Rick Hoffman.