Wayne B. Fergusson passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Cress Funeral Service, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison. Family will greet friends after 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 2850 Dairy Dr # 130, Madison, WI 53718; https://www.heart.org/; or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, 737 W Washington St #2100, Milwaukee, WI 53214; https://www.lls.org/wisconsin.

A full obituary will follow.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434