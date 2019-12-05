PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Obituaries

Wayne B. Fergusson

Posted: Dec 05, 2019 08:35 AM CST

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 08:35 AM CST

Wayne B. Fergusson passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. 

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Cress Funeral Service, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison. Family will greet friends after 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. 

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 2850 Dairy Dr # 130, Madison, WI 53718; https://www.heart.org/; or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, 737 W Washington St #2100, Milwaukee, WI 53214; https://www.lls.org/wisconsin.

A full obituary will follow. 

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434

