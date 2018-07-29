Wayne A. Wunderlin

Wayne Ambrose Wunderlin, 76, of Platteville, passed away on July 13, 2018 at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the Melby Funeral Home in Platteville. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, where there will be a rosary at 9:45 a.m.. Memorials may be made to the Wayne Wunderlin Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Wayne was born in Platteville, Wisconsin the son of Ambrose and Marie (McClain) Wunderlin on January 25, 1942 the second of six children. Wayne was a 1961 graduate of Platteville High School. After graduation Wayne farmed for the next 50 years. His family deeply appreciate his stewardship of their family farm which preserved their childhood home over all these years. Wayne enjoyed ballroom dancing and eating pizza with his wife, Diane, at UNOs where they enjoyed socializing with many friends.

Wayne’s adventurous spirit reached beyond the farm when he phoned Sally Jesse Raphael to coach him on dating. His radio personality was heard across the country as he became known as “The Bachelor Farmer from Wisconsin.”

Those lessons from Sally lead to his marriage to Diane Fay, his wife of 33 years. Wayne’s spiritual desire to do good works found a home with the Knights of Columbus. With their support Wayne was awarded the 4th Degree whose purpose is to foster the spirit of patriotism and encourage active Catholic citizenship. Fewer than 18% of Knights join the Fourth Degree. Wayne was also an Honor Guard for the Knights of Columbus.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Diane; brothers, Ronald (Mary Ann) of Minneapolis, MN; James (Christine) of Las Vegas, NV; Michael of Carlsbad, CA; and brother-in-law, Brian (Mary) Fay of Dubuque, IA; plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Lois Ann Stilwell and Diane Wunderlin.