COTTAGE GROVE - Warren L. Klotzbach passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at home with his wife and daughter by his side.

Warren lived his life with a strong code of ethics. He had a gentle soul, a sense of humor and a love of life.

Warren served from 1968-1969 in the 1st Air Cavalry in Vietnam, and was awarded the Purple Heart as well as the Bronze Star for his meritorious service.

Warren worked for several decades in the automotive repair industry. In his post-retirement, he spent 10 years volunteering at the Dane County Humane Society as a Feline Friend, where he accumulated 1,672 hours.

Warren's kindness, gentle soul and life knowledge will be forever missed but we are so very thankful for the time we had him in our lives. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Badger Honor Flight in memory of Warren and all the men and women who served in the Vietnam War.