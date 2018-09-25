DeForest - Warren Jones Buchner, age 90, passed away on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Waunakee Manor, surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 3, 1928 to Henry Martin and Lillian Mae (Jones) Buchner at their home in rural Wyoming Township, Iowa Co., WI.

Warren was a 1945 graduate of Spring Green High School. He married Donna Mae Hanson on October 7, 1951.

Warren was a loving husband and father to four children.

During his working years, he was a Farmer, Carpenter, Business Agent for the Carpenter’s Union and Windsor Town Clerk. He enjoyed woodworking, going to garage sales, and refinishing furniture. He loved spending time with his family, helping his children on various building projects and teaching his grandchildren life lessons.

Warren was an active and passionate volunteer for Habitat for Humanity building projects both locally and internationally.

Warren enjoyed restoring furniture and home remodeling projects. In recent years, Warren refinished antique shipping trunks for all the grandchildren and special friends. He will be remembered by his good work ethic and his love of life and God.

Warren is survived by his wife, Donna; brother-in-law, Jerry (Judy) Hanson; four children; Charlene (Rex) Flygt, Alan (Linda), Neil (Jennifer), and Lyle (Laurie); 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his AFS daughter, Margaret Tudor (David Tollefson). He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Neal Buchner and sister, Corinne Schmick.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 27, 2018 at WINDSOR UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4434 2nd St., Windsor, WI. Visitation will take place at the church on Thursday from 11:00 am until the time of service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

