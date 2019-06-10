Wanda Sviatoslavsky, age 85, of Madison died on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Wanda was born in Clark, New Jersey, on March 19, 1934, to the late Andrew and Cecilia Blejwas. She was the youngest of ten children.



She married Igor Sviatoslavsky on May 13, 1956 in New Jersey. They soon moved to the Madison area where she brought up her family and lived the rest of her life. Wanda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her flowers and plants, had a green thumb, a good sense of humor and a knack for talking with anyone. She was especially proud of her four grandchildren, and would light up whenever they would visit.



Wanda is survived by her sons Andy (Meg) of Madison and Greg (Cindy) of San Anselmo, CA; and grandchildren, Peter, Alex, Lydia, and Elena. She is also survived by her brother Edwin and sister Reggie of New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her husband Igor in 2010 and son Peter, age 29, in 1991.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. with Msgr. Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. A reception will follow. Family will greet friends at church on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of the Mass.



Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434