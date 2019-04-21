Wanda K. Adams, age 54, from Oregon, Wis. passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born Nov. 14, 1964, in Madison, the daughter of Robert and Jean (Tholo) Heim. Wanda lived in the Madison area her entire life. She married the love of her life, Craig Adams, on Nov. 7, 1992. Wanda was an extremely caring person and put everyone before herself. She enjoyed sneaking new potted plants into the house and seeing if her husband noticed the new addition. She had a passion for caring for animals. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends surrounded by laughter and smiles. Wanda is survived by her husband, Craig; four sons, Kevin (Brianna), Bradley (Colleen), Jeremy and Austin; two grandkids, Destiny and Owen; sisters, Annie (Kane) McGraw, Kathy Salverson and twin sister, Wendy (Raul) Trevino; brother, Joe Heim; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steve; sister, Mabel; and brother-in-law, Don Salverson. Special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Their support truly made a difference during this difficult time.