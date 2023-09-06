Walter "Walt" Jay Mayr

MORRISONVILLE – The Man, the Myth, the Legend, Walter Jay Mayr, age 66, passed away at his home on Monday, September 4, 2023. Walt was born on August 4, 1957 in Madison, WI to Sylvester and Wilma (Utter) Mayr. He grew up in Windsor and went to DeForest High School, Class of 1975. Walter was a dedicated employee at Doherty Trucking. He enjoyed hunting, camping with his family and friends on the Mayr family land, ATV trips, motorcycling, stock car racing, and was a Mopar Man. Walt was a smart-assy and HI-larious man but also damn serious. Above all, he fought his hardest to stay with his family as long as he could. His strength and determination was admired by many.
Walt is survived by his children, Nicole Anderson and Cory (Jolene); grandchildren, Alexis, Amaya, Presley, Olivia, Zack “Big Guy”, Elijah, Brielle “Smiley”, and Axcell “AP”; two great grandchildren; siblings, Betty, Bill (Cathy), Dee, and Nancy; ex-wife/UTV sidekick, Darcy Doucette; and canine companion, Purdy. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Walt is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30PM on Friday, September 8th, 2023, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. A visitation will be held from 1:30PM until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Final resting place at Windsor Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the UW Hospital staff, especially Dr. McCulloch and nurse Kelly, for nine years of care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or UW Carbone Cancer Center.