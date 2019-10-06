Walter "Wally" "Mike" Weber

MCFARLAND-Walter P. "Wally" "Mike" Weber, age 86, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St., McFarland, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, with Father D. Stephen Smith presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, and at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. A full obituary will appear in the Wed. paper. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.