Walter “Wally” Kozlowski, age 83 of Lake Delton, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at Ridgeview Terrace in Reedsburg, Wisconsin.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin with Father David Carrano celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Wally was born February 5, 1935 on the family farm in Dellona Township, Sauk County, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph and Sophia (Ryczek) Kozlowski. At a young age his family moved to South Milwaukee, WI. On October 9, 1954 he married Marilyn S. Nirschl. In 1968 he moved his family back to Dellona Township. Wally was an accomplished carpenter, mason and plasterer, building new homes for four of his children. He was a lifetime member of the Delton Sportsmen’s Club and was instrumental in the construction and expansion of its clubhouse and grounds.

After the passing of his first wife in1981 he married Lela Henriksen on October 15, 1983. Over the years they enjoyed spending time with family and friends and the annual trips to Las Vegas and northern Wisconsin.

Wally is survived by his wife, Lela; children, Christine (Danny) Lee and Karla (Steven) Tourdot, Reedsburg; Cathleen (Jeffrey) Sodaro Henderson NV; Joseph (Tammy) Kozlowski, Mauston; Alden (Wendy) Colvin Jr., Reedsburg; Doris (Marc) Blumberg, Lake Delton; Diane (Arthur) Proeber, Wisconsin Dells; Debbie Colvin, Madison. Grandchildren, Brad (Erin), Tiffany (Ryan), Zachary, Sophia, Sara, Briana, Elizabeth, Jeremy, Jacob, Brittany (Kevin), Adam, Grace, Nathaniel, Nicholas, Melissa, Josh, Teri Mae, Lacie, Angela, numerous great-grandchildren, a sister Elizabeth “Betty” Proeber of Lake Delton along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Marilyn, grandsons Benjamin Lee and James Kozlowski, brothers Harry Hudzinski, Frank Hudzinski, Roman Hudzinski, David Hudzinski, Raymond Kozlowski, Cornelius Kozlowski, and Edmund Kozlowski, sisters Cecilia Meyer, Agnes Peasall and Alice Bender.