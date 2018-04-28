Walter P. Dunn, 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday April 16, 2018. He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Andrew Ray and Georgia Dunn.

Walter received a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa on June 10, 1955.

He spent his career as an aeronautical, then aerospace, engineer stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. He married Judith N. Chase on December 21, 1954 and was the beloved father of three daughters.

Walter is survived by his wife, Judith and three daughters, Susan (David) Gossman of Zwingle, Iowa, Annette (Tod) Sandy of Lansing, Michigan, and Amy (Gerry) Dale of Scottsdale, Arizona, plus five

grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private service will be scheduled in May. In lieu of flowers, please send prayers or donations to Boys Town, Nebraska.