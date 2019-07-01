Walter H. Ringhand, Age 100 of Monroe, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Walter was born on February 4, 1919 in Monticello, the son of Herman and Wilma (Schwartzlow) Ringhand. He married Bernadine C. Maske on January 24, 1943 at the E.UB. Church in Monroe. The couple farmed on the Ringhand home farm in Mt. Pleasant Township until retiring and moving into Monroe in 1975. He was a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church, lifetime member of the Green County Historical Society, past president of the Green County Historical Museum, Past supervisor and chairman of Mt. Pleasant Town Board, served six years on the Green County Board of Supervisors, and was active in the Police reserves for 30 years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, playing cards, visiting with friends and family, and sharing his many jokes. Walter also played Santa Claus for many years.

He is survived by a daughter, Rita Vickers of Brodhead; a son, Randall (Gloria) Ringhand of Monroe; grandchildren, Michael (Charity) Vickers, Dan Vickers, Chad (Brenda) Ringhand; granddaughter-in-law, Jen Ringhand; nine greatgrandchildren; and one great-greatgrandson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernadine, on February 17, 2018; son-in-law, Hubert Vickers on April 11, 2014; grandson, Ryan Ringhand on June 17, 2016; and two sisters, Eva Zweifel and Daisy Striker.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at the Monroe United Methodist Church with Chaplain Christie Mandas officiating. Inurnment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services.

A memorial fund will be established in Walters' name for the Green County Historical Society.

The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net