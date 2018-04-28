Walter E. Grossen

Age 74 of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 27, 2018 at his home. Walt was born November 17, 1943 in Monroe, the son of Walter and Helen (Broege) Grossen.

He graduated from South Wayne High School in 1961 and married Kathleen McGuire on January 23, 1965 at St. Victor Catholic Church in Monroe. The couple farmed in Cadiz Township from 1961 until 1988. Walt then worked for Cadiz Township until retiring in 2008. He was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church, served one term on the Cadiz Village Board, and enjoyed umpiring many women’s softball games for Monroe Park and Rec. He loved watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, gardening, all things John Deere, was an avid Brewers and Packers fan, and always looked forward to vacationing with his family and time spent with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Grossen of Browntown; three children, Kurt Grossen (Angie Zwicker) of New Glarus, Julie McGrath (Gary) of Browntown, and Jeanne (Brett) Hartwig of Monroe; five grandchildren, Nicole (Aaron McDermott), Ashley, and Jessica McGrath, Courtney and Alyssa Hartwig; six siblings, Marlene Winn, Kenny Grossen, Dennis (Chris) Grossen, Janeen (Jim) Roth, Allen (Glenda) Grossen, David (Virginia) Grossen; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steve, in 1995; and a nephew, Mike Winn in 1988.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church, 1760 14th Street, Monroe, with Monsignor Larry Bakke officiating. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe, with a luncheon to follow at the Monroe Moose Lodge. Visitation will be at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 1329 31st. Ave., Monroe, on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A memorial fund will be established in Walt’s name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net