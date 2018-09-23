Madison - Walter C. Pridham, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at UW Hospital.

He was born on February 4, 1931 to Bertrand and Livonia (Patterson) Pridham in Walnut Park, California.

Walter studied photography at Los Angeles Technical Trade Junior College. During the Korean War, he served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and at Truax Air Force Base in Madison. He traveled from Los Angeles to Madison in 1952 on a small Puch motor cycle. After his arrival in Madison, he joined the Presbyterian Student Center (called Pres House) on State Street. While at choir practice, he met Karen Frick, a University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Nursing student from New Glarus. They were united in marriage on January 29, 1956, at Pres House.

After discharge from the Air Force in 1954, Walter worked for Meuer Photoart in outside sales, the Hi Fi Corner as assistant manager, and Satterfield Electronics in charge of business music. While he was working at Satterfield Electronics, Al and Marge Satterfield offered him the opportunity to buy his division, from which he formed Pridham Electronics, Inc. The company provided business music to customers in southern and central Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Walter, who sold the business in 1998, was a founder of the International Business Music Association, Inc., served terms as president and treasurer, and continued to be active in the organization until recently.

Walter was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church since 1957. The organ and music program at church were a special interest of his. When he was a young child, he began accompanying his father to concerts on fine organs in the Los Angeles area. He sang in his father's church choir. A highlight of his teen years was singing in the chorus of Mahler's 8th Symphony at the Hollywood Bowl with Leopold Stokowski conducting.

He was a member of the Lions Club where he assisted with the eye bank program. He and Karen were supportive of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Nursing pediatric program and Karen's research.

Walter enjoyed traveling on his Gold Wing motorcycle, and toured the perimeter of the United States and into Canada in several trips. He was an accomplished photographer. He enjoyed camping and backpacking with his family in both the Big Horn and Beartooth Mountains.

Walter and Karen moved to Capitol Lakes in 2013. Walter served on the building committee.

Walter is survived by his wife, Karen: his children, Bert (Susan) Pridham and Ruth (Dan) Durig; his grandchildren, Sara (Jared) Broeckert, Katie (Aevyrie) Roessler, and Ben Durig: and his sister, Margaret Martyn. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Pridham.

The Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison, on Saturday, October 13th. Visitation will be at 1 pm, and the service at 2 pm. A reception will follow the service.

Memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison, WI, 53711.