Madison - Wade C. Jensen, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 24, 2018.

Private family services will be held for the immediate family.

Wade is survived by his sons, Wade, Mark (Jodi) and Tom; and daughter, Kris Jensen. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Marian.

Please honor our requests for no donations.



Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434