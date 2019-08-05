MCFARLAND - Vonna Jean Johnson-Porter, age 74, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

She was born on Jan. 2, 1945, in Milwaukee, WI., the daughter of Clarence Anderson and Fern (Reinhardt) Anderson. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and went on to earn her Journalism degree from the University of WI Eau Claire. After graduation, she moved to Madison where she raised her family.

Vonna retired from the Madison Public School District as a Braille Transcriber and was active at Braille Library and Transcribing Services acting as past president and vice president.

Vonna was also an active member of Crossroads Church where she was a deaconess, assisted with church decorating and helped prepare and serve meals for Luke House.

Vonna enjoyed playing cards with her Bridge group, downhill skiing, golfing, badger game days along with the 5th quarter and playing her piano. She loved spending time with her family and was known for sending cards for any occasion to the people in her life.



Vonna is survived by her husband Alan Porter; a daughter, Kristine (David) Nonn; son, Thad (Korri Ellis) Johnson; two step-daughters, Kari (Monty) Porter and Paulette (Patrick Monson) Porter; five grandchildren, Alexandra Nonn, Katherine Nonn, Ellis Johnson, Evan Monson and Bryce Monson; two brothers, Michael (Kay) Anderson and Richard (Betty) Anderson; and two sisters, Lydia (Danny) Olsen and Sara (Mark) Gergen; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by father, Clarence Vaughn Anderson; mother, Fern Lucille Anderson; and brother, John (Judy) Anderson.



A visitation planned from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. will be followed by a memorial service at Crossroads Church, 3815 Dutch Mill Rd, Madison on Monday, August 12, 2019, with Pastor Doug Van Essen presiding. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Burial will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Pepin, WI.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Braille Library and Transcribing Services www.bltsinc.org or Agrace Foundation www.agrace.org/donate.



