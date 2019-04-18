KENOSHA-Vivian R. Green age 96 of Kenosha, Wisconsin (formerly of Richland and Sextonville area) passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the Pavilion of Glacier Valley in Slinger.



Vivian was born September 14, 1922 in Richland County, Wisconsin to Leone (nee Ferguson) and Ray Simpson. She was united in marriage to Walter H. Green on Feb. 1, 1941. Together they had fond memorials traveling with their camper and outings with the local camping-club. They made many life-long friends in McAllen, Texas where they spent many winters. Vivian enjoyed NASCAR, listening to books on tape, and flowers. Most of all she enjoyed times with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an unselfish wife dedicated to serving her disabled veteran husband. She always put her family first.



Vivian is survived by her two loving daughters, Linda (Fred) Feivor of Kenosha, and Connie (Dan) Skell of Harford; six cherished grandchildren, Dave Feivor, Eric Skell, Tami (Skell) Cook, Tracy (Pertzborn) Meinholz, and Chris and Gary Green; 14 cherished great-grandchildren; and dear brother, Bob Simpson. She is further survived by several loved nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Diane Pertzborn; son, Walter Green Jr.; grandson, Greg Feivor; and her beloved husband of 67 treasured years, Walter H. Green Sr.



Funeral Services for Vivian will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:00p.m. Noon. at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, WI. with Pastor Scott Moore officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m until the time of the service on Friday.



Private interment in Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison, WI.



The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com



