Vivian Huitfeldt

Vivian Bach Huitfeldt age 101, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus on October 28, 2019.

Vivian was born October 10, 1918, in Luck, Wisconsin, to Chris J. and Lillie (Hansen) Bach.

She was the second of their four children (Lyle, Vivian, Norma, and Mildred). After graduation from Luck High School, Vivian attended the University of Wisconsin at River Falls for a year, and then returned home to Luck, worked, and married Roy O. Huitfeldt on May 27th, 1939. They had five children: Thomas Roy, Julie Ann, Tonne Iver, Jeffrey Bach, and Jennifer Lil. They lived in Whitehall, Fond du Lac, Cooperstown, Denmark, and Columbus, Wisconsin.

Vivian had many cherished friends wherever she lived. Vivian, also known as "Peg," was very artistic, loved to garden, build rock walls, bake, write and draw. She made many beautiful embroidered items for family, friends and others. She hand made more than 150 quilts in her life. She also loved to read, collect poetry, and play the piano. Brahm's Waltzes (16) for Piano were her favorite.

She is survived and will be missed by her children Jeff of Columbus; Jennifer Cohn (Ken Swanson) of Port Townsend, Washington; eight grandchildren Chris (Donna) Huitfeldt, Cynthia (Larry) Opichka, Brock Lange (Sharon Jacobson), Leigh Ann (Joe) Marrs, Brad (Jodi) Lange, Beth (Eric) O'Neil, Erika (Scott) Ebent, and Johanna Cohn; her twelve great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; loving daughter-in-law, Jackie Ness; loving nephew, Peder (Laurene) Bach and so many other caring nieces and nephews, neighbors, and friends. Vivian was preceded in death by her father and mother, her brother and sisters, by her husband Roy in 1998; her son Tom in 2006; her son Tonne in 2018; and her daughter Julie in 2019.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus is serving the family. Her ashes will be buried in the Luck Village Cemetery at a future date.

The family thanks the staff at Home Again Assisted Living, 110 Stuart Street, Columbus, WI 53925, in Columbus for their loving and professional care given to her for the past two years, and to Hillside Hospice, 709 S. University Avenue, Beaver Dam, WI 53916, who provided expert and compassionate nursing and hospice care.

Donations and memorials are appreciated to these two providers in her memory.

A special thanks to Robin at Secret Garden Floral in Columbus, who always made sure Vivian had beautiful flowers every month for many years.

Please plant a tree, plants, or a garden in Vivian's memory, and share the bounty with others. We remember her with love, and lots of it. There will be no formal services.

My mother had a garden

With pinks and poppies tall

And purple morning glories

Climbing on a wall.

Pansies just like velvet,

Frail Canterbury bells,

Roses shared their secrets

With daisies who don't tell.

Folks would come to see it,

Ask how she made it grow,

Always she gave this reply,

"With love and spade and hoe."

from My Mother's Flower Garden,

Clara Cline Thompson