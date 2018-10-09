DEFOREST-Virginia S. Storrs, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

She was born on June 21, 1935, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Francis and Margaret (Flam) Schmid.

Virginia graduated from St. Gregory High School in 1953. She married Robert Storrs on Feb. 13, 1986, at Dekorra Lutheran Church, he preceded her in death in 1998.

Virginia was employed with Oscar Mayer, Inc. as a secretary retiring in 1987. She was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church, DeForest had a variety of interests including bird watching, especially hummingbirds, sewing, baking, gardening, singing, collecting angels, and recreational activities on Lake Wisconsin but enjoyed most the time she spent with her family.

Virginia is survived by her children, Steven (Mary) Iverson, Gregory (Julie) Iverson, Virginia (Claude) Wolter, Thomas (Lori) Iverson, John (Gail Dartt) Iverson; brother, Charles (Mary) Schmid; nine grandchildren, Leanna Wolter, Tyler (Cherish) Iverson, Dallas (Dan) Ziegler, Nicole Iverson, Cody Iverson, Katie Iverson, Jennifer Iverson, Joseph Iverson and Ryan Iverson; two great-grandchildren, Callie and Camille Iverson; and other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, James and Ruthanne Schmid.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, with Father Vincent Brewer presiding. Visitation will be held at the Church from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Burial will be held at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, Ill. at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Council of the Blind.

