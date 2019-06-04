Virginia Rios

Madison- Virginia "Ginny" L. Rios, age 73, passed away at home on June 3, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a hard fought 13 year battle with lung cancer. She was born February 10th, 1946 in Madison, WI to Ira and Vera (Burgess) Andruss.

Ginny was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison. She married the love of her life, Julio C. Rios Sr., on October 26th, 1968 in Rockford, IL. Ginny raised her children before entering the workforce, as an in home childcare provider. Her strengths of nurturing, love and joy was experienced by many until her illness caused her to retire in 2006. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, Sister and Friend to those who were fortunate to have her in their life. The love of family was her most passionate possession, and she enjoyed visits from her children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. She would light up with joy when one of her 24 grandchildren would walk into the room. Another passion she enjoyed with her late husband Julio was dancing and weekend drives to the casinos.

She put others' needs ahead of her own and made sure others were taking care of first. This strength helped her fight the battle of her life, and she fought until she was satisfied that her children were going to be okay.

Ginny is survived by her six children, son Julio Jr. (Jennifer) Rios of Verona, WI, daughter, Alita (Manuel) Ayala of Brooklyn, WI, daughter, Lolita(John) Coughlin of Oregon, WI, son, Javier (Katie Mortenson) of Columbus, WI, son, Ricardo (Courtney Garthwaite) Rios of Madison, WI and daughter, Angelita "Angie" Rios (Izell "Ike" Easterling); grandchildren, Ariana, Alyssa, Rylee, Angelica, Ricardo, Aliana, Nikki, Mariana, Johnny, Angelina, Javier Jr., Cristiano, Sienna, Nico, Asuncion "Sunci", Izell "Scooter" , Azalea "Za", Preston, Alexander, Rianna, Grayson, and Carson; two great grandchildren, Liliana and Xavier, and two on the way; sister, Beverly (Alfred) Maier of Madison, WI; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special nieces, Theresa Solis and Shelly Brennan, who checked in on her on a regular basis, and special long time childhood friend, Merilla (Baker) Grunow, who has been by her side through thick and thin, over the last 71 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julio Sr.; brothers, George Andruss and Harvey Andruss; and sister, Kathleen Trammel.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Rd., Madison, WI with Pastor Mark Brenner officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Madison. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Friday June 7th from 10:00a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

We'd like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Meriter Hospital, who cared for our mother over the last few years, and the Hospice team who assisted us the last few days. A special thank you to Dr. Steven Cattapan and Dr. Michael Huie and their team of nurses, who cared for our mother since her diagnoses in 2006.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com