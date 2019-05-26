Virginia Pantoja-De Martinez, 61, of Belmont, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Madison.

A woman of great strength, she fought many health and life battles and in all of them, was blessed with recovery and a greater faith. She has gone before us. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont.

Father John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Belmont. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Virginia was born on May 21, 1958 in Ojo De Agua De La Trinidad, Guanajuto, Mexico, the daughter of Vicente and Artemia (Tinajero) Pantoja and sister to thirteen siblings. She was happily united in marriage to Angel Martinez in 1967.

Together they were blessed with six wonderful children who filled their lives with joy. The family relocated to the United States from Mexico in 1997. The family enjoyed many happy years in Texas and Southwest Wisconsin. Virginia's greatest joy was spending time with her beloved grandchildren and traveling to Mexico.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Angel; five children, Miguel (Ashley) Martinez, Sonia Martinez, Alicia (Lorenzo) Mancilla, Gabriela Martinez, and Paola (Jonathan) Gutierrez; and six grandchildren, Angel, Mallory, Juleesa, McCoy, Zayra, and Maddox. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Arturo Martinez Pantoja.