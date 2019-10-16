MADISON - Virginia P. Vacha, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on May 29, 1931, in Pittsville, Wis., the daughter of Paul and Linda (Krueger) Kidd. Virginia attended Livingston High School and married Francis "Teak" Vacha on June 11, 1948, in Kentucky.

Virginia worked as a cook for Madison Elks Lodge and The Beach House for over 50 years. She was a member of Madison Elks Lodge No. 410 and longtime member for St. Dennis Catholic Church. She was also a member of VFW Post No. 7591, where she enjoyed cooking as a volunteer.

Virginia had a love for cooking especially soup and enjoyed canning pickles and tomatoes for many years. She loved spending time with her family, especially sharing her talents of cooking for everyone. One of her favorite sayings when asked how she was, was, "I am fat and sassy as ever."

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Steve) O'Kane, Sheila (Scott) Haas and Jackie (Kevin) George; sons, Gary Vacha (Marsha Swanson) and Fran (Debbie) Vacha; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Audrey Curtis, Louise Fosshage and Paula (Clem) Kelter; brother, Michael (Nancy) Kidd; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis "Teak" Vacha; and infant twin sons, Matthew and Mark Vacha.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, and at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.

The family wished to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for all of their wonderful care and support given to Ginny.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420