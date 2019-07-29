Virginia Neath

Belleville, WI -- Virginia May Neath, age 93, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 30, 1926 in the Town of Oregon, WI to her parents Gilman and Sadie (Maurer) Wethal. Following school, Virginia worked in the home of bankers Mr. and Mrs. Eager in Evansville, WI for three years, where she learned gourmet cooking, baking, and etiquette. On October 19, 1946, she was united in marriage to Earl "Sonny" Neath in Stoughton, WI. Virginia then worked at WISCO Industries in Oregon from June 6, 1953 until retiring on December 31, 1992.

Virginia enjoyed life on the farm with her dogs, cats, and grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, ballgames, playing cards, shaking dice, and dancing. Virginia was a league bowler and pool shooter in her early years. She especially enjoyed cruising the neighborhood on her golf cart to check up on the kids nearby.

Virginia is survived by her sons Roger (Sharon) Neath, Doug (Debbie) Neath, and Tommy (Roslyn Callaway) Neath, daughters Jennifer (Tom) Gillette, Vickie (Jeff) Dvorak, and Cindy (Tim Casey) Neath, six grandchildren Jesse Neath, Kari (Chad) Mathews, Tanya Neath, Heather Neath, Raven Neath, and Chase Neath, and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Stanley, Wesley, and Robert Wethal, and a sister Dorothy Helley.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.

The family would like to give special thanks to the nurse Rachel and Heather of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

Memorials are suggested to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. Online memorial with guestbook at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.

