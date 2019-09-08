SUN PRAIRIE - Virginia Mae Steele, age 87, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Nazareth Health & Rehab.

She was born on July 8, 1932, in Stoughton, the daughter of Earl and Cecilia (Phettiplace) Schalow. On July 10, 1948, she married Marvin L. Steele in Stoughton.

Virginia was a feisty little woman who loved to sew and take care of her many cats.

Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Marcia Kay (Dave) Green and Debbie L. (Carmine) Giannattasio; son, John LeRoy Steele; five grandsons, Eric (Kate) Green, Ryan (Trista) Steele, Dominick Giannattasio, Austin Steele, Adam (Analyn) Steele; and granddaughter, Kristin (Cody) Sims. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; parents; two brothers; and one sister.

Virginia's family would like to extend a special thank you to Maahkeezah Ratcliff for all the kind and compassionate care she gave her.

A private family service for Virginia will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.