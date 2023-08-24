Virginia Lela Manthey

Janesville – Virginia L. Manthey, age 72, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully August 22, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Virginia was born in Beloit, Kansas on January 20, 1951 to her parents Louis and Lela Neisius.
Virginia, “Ginny” to those who loved her, was a nature lover that enjoyed camping, a skilled artist, and a talented author. She shared her poems and stories with all. She was a dedicated mother and homemaker who taught her children strong values. She knew in her heart, and always stated that “Children are a gift from God.” She strived not only to teach her children right from wrong, but to homeschool them to a level, higher than the school district attained. She held her family and friends close to her heart. She was happiest when serving Jehovah and taking care of her family.
Ginny is survived by her five children: Jennifer L. Ellis, Melissa J. Mcdermott, Michael J. Wooden of Janesville, WI, Stacey R. Wooden of Beloit, WI, and Clayton R. Manthey of Cheyenne, WY. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one on the way.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents: Louis and Lela Neisius, brothers: LaVerne Luchsinger and Frank Neisius, a sister: June Neisius, her two ex-husbands, Steven Wooden and David Manthey, and one great grandchild.
Memorial services for Ginny will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 4129 E. Bingham Rd. in Janesville, WI on Saturday, August 26,2023 at 2:00pm.
“No matter the trials and tribulations you go through in life, you are stronger than you think, and this too shall pass.”
~Ginny, to her children
