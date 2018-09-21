Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Virginia L. Dowling, age 88, of Dodgeville, passed away on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Upland Hills NRC following a brief illness.

Virginia was born on January 25, 1930 in Dodgeville to George and June (Nygard) Day. She was a 1947 graduate of Dodgeville High School. Virginia married Kenneth Dowling of Dodgeville. She worked as a Secretary in Madison at American Family Insurance and at the University of WI for Professor Knowles. Virginia enjoyed traveling with her family, singing and fishing. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James; an infant son, Bradley; her former husband, Kenneth; a sister, Eileen (Merle) Bliss and a brother-in-law, Fritz Stratman.

Virginia is survived by her son, Jack (Chris) Dowling of Dodgeville; three grandsons, Ethan of Boston; MA; Evan of College Park, MA and Aaron Dowling of Dodgeville; a sister, Georgene Stratman of Madison as well as four nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Burial will be in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday after 10:00 A.M. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Virginia’s family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to Rick Starr and the staff at Cornerstone Foundation for all they did for her.