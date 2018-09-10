Virginia (Kratochwill) Meyer

VERONA- Virginia K. Meyer, age 94, passed away on September 9, 2018.

She was born on February 10, 1924, in Muscoda, the youngest of nine children of Charles and Susanna (Bock) Kratochwill.

Virginia was a beautician for 60 years but her real love was baking cookies and volunteering at Four Winds Nursing Home. She was a great lover of animals and taking long walks.

She is survived by her children, Tim Meyer, Sue Meyer (Paul Kanter) and Dan (Brenda) Meyer; grandchildren, Chris (Anne) Meyer, Chad Meyer, Carrie (Tom) Doll and Jordan Meyer; great-grandchildren, Ilee, Conner and Linden Doll; many nieces and nephews, and Charlotte, her cat.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Meyer in 2004; and her eight siblings.

A special thanks to Kathy Schneider and Laura Zakrzewski for their loving friendship and Dr. John Beasley for his exceptional care for over 40 years of Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Agrace HospiceCare.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at ST ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona with Fr. John Sasse presiding. Burial will follow at St Andrew Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Thursday.

