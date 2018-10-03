MILWAUKEE-Virginia Jean Zarzycki, age 101, of Milwaukee, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison.

She was born on Feb. 9, 1917, in Antigo, the daughter of Louis and Mame (Shoepke) Weix. Virginia was married to Chester Zarzycki for 45 years. She worked as an RN. Virginia loved to go to the family cabin on Bass Lake. She enjoyed fishing and golfing and the simple things in life.

Virginia cherished her independence and her friends and although legally blind, lived in her home until she was over 100 years old. She had a wicked sense of humor and a heart of gold. She loved being with family and friends and especially cherished the time she spent taking care of her grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Jan (Steve) Gunderson; two sons, David (Paula Fleitell) Zarzycki and Mark (Mary Vogt) Zarzycki; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Mary) Weix; and sister, June Below. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Chester; and sister, Dorothy.

Funeral services will be held at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5571 S. Marilyn St., Milwaukee, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Burial will follow at Adalbert Cemetery in Milwaukee. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

608-835-3515