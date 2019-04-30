Virginia Jean Stowell

Virginia Stowell, age 81, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI with Pastor Randy Zeman officiating. A Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m.

Virginia was born August 29, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Raymond and Matilda (Weiermann) Graff. In June of 1954 she married Donald Stowell in Briggsville, Wisconsin. Virginia was a farmer and owned and operated Don’s Septic Service with her family. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, baking, writing, playing cards, dining out, traveling, but most of all, spending time with her family.

Virginia is survived by her sons, Jeffrey of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Michael (Cheryl) of Medford, Wisconsin, Robert (Liz) of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Phylis Meister of Reedsburg, WI; daughter-in-law, La Dona Stowell of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and her dear friend, Jerry. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and her son, Randy.

