MADISON-Virginia C. Newell, age 81, of Madison, died unexpectedly in her sleep on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Morrison, Wis., the daughter of Gordon and Mabel Chopin.



Virginia grew up in DePere, Wis., and graduated from East De Pere High School in 1955. She married Theodore Newell on Aug. 3, 1956. She worked as a clerk of courts for Dane County.



Virginia enjoyed snorkeling and would spend hours in the water watching for aquatic life. She also enjoyed spinning and aerobics classes at the Princeton Club, and socializing with the other people who exercised alongside her. Virginia had a passion for volkssporting and taking trips to Europe.



Virginia is survived by her husband, Ted of 62 years; daughter, Sharon; grandson, Clinton; and sister, Margaret. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Todd; two brothers; and one sister.



A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



