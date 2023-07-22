Virginia Ann "Ginny" (Kearns) Schappe

MADISON - Virginia Ann “Ginny” (Kearns) Schappe was born on July 27, 1928, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Robert and Catherine Kearns. She passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on July 16, 2023.  

Ginny “Nana” epitomized grace, kindness and love. Despite a difficult childhood, this beautiful, blue-eyed girl grew up to become a loving mother who adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love also extended to neighbors, Billy and Meg Fitzpatrick, who she nannied for many years.