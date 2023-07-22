MADISON - Virginia Ann “Ginny” (Kearns) Schappe was born on July 27, 1928, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Robert and Catherine Kearns. She passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on July 16, 2023.
Ginny “Nana” epitomized grace, kindness and love. Despite a difficult childhood, this beautiful, blue-eyed girl grew up to become a loving mother who adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love also extended to neighbors, Billy and Meg Fitzpatrick, who she nannied for many years.
Ginny was raised in foster care, Catholic boarding schools and summer camps in New York state. She met her husband, Norbert Schappe, in West Point, N.Y., and moved to his hometown of Madison, Wis., to raise a family. They moved to Waukesha, Wis., and after a divorce, she met Richard Brookman, who was her partner until his death in 2023.
Ginny is survived by her five children, Robert Gary (Julie) Schappe, Kimberly (Patrick) Schappe McBride, Gregory (Margo) Schappe, Lori (Ryan) Schappe-Youens, and Scott Schappe; grandchildren, Sean McBride (Faye Hipsman), Gabrielle Ann McBride-Foos (Sam Foos), Devon Borck, Lily Pearl Schappe-Youens (Renaldo Brand) and Holden Schappe-Youens; and great-grandchildren, Ophelia Hipsman McBride and Vivian Ann Foos.
A private memorial will be held for her immediate family. The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to American Family Children’s Hospital.
Mom - when we look in the sky each day, we will look for you on that beautiful cloud. We love you forever.