MIDDLETON – Virginia A. Kratz, age 88, of Middleton, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison, Wis. She was born on Jan. 26, 1931, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of John F. and Cornelia (Egerer) Bergin. She married Walter L. Kratz on Sept. 3, 1955, in West Bend, Wis.

She is survived by her beloved children, Lisa Kratz of Madison and David (Nancy) Kratz; cherished grandchildren, Steven and Sarah Kratz of Warrenville, Ill.; sister, Joan (Harold) Grote; sister-in-law, Vesta Bergin; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter; her sisters, Dorothy (Donald) Freehauf and Patricia Bergin; and her brothers, John (Vesta) Bergin and Robert Bergin.

She was a longtime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church of Middleton. Virginia was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family.

A special thank you to the caring staff of Dean Oncology, Dr. Orest Kostelyna, Dr. Edward Prendergast, Dr. Michael Frontiera and St. Mary's Hospital and Care Center for the loving care given to Virginia.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

We love you with all of our hearts and will miss you dearly.

