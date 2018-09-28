MOUNT HOREB-Virginia A. “Ginny” Hook, age 84, passed away on Sept. 26, 2018.

She was born on the family farm in Cottageville, South Carolina, on July 22, 1934, to David and Bessie (Davidson) Ackerman. She met the love of her life, Donald Hook, in Charleston, South Carolina, while he was stationed in Charleston when he was in the U.S. Navy. They were married on Dec. 4, 1951. After Donald was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, they moved to Madison. Later they moved to Mount Horeb where they raised eight children.

Ginny worked for many years at the University of Wisconsin Hospital as an operating room technician. After retirement, they moved to Lakeland, Florida, where they formed many friendships during the 25 years while living there.

Ginny and Donald loved to dance, camp, play cards and shuffleboard, bowl, golf and travel. Through the years, they took many cruises. They also traveled Europe and the United States. Ginny also loved watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers and treasured time with her family and friends.

Ginny is survived by her husband, Donald Hook, of 66 years; children, Stanley Hook (Patsy Luchsinger) of Verona, Dawn (Jerry) Birk of Lake Wisconsin, David Hook of Verona, Dale Hook (Mary Coster) of Blanchardville, Catherine “Kay” (Gene) Wyss of Boise, Idaho; Lance Hook (Kris Frederick) of Barneveld, and Chris Hook (Sandy Losenegger) of Mount Horeb; 13 grandchildren, Angela (Kenny) Beal, Jason (Becky) Hook, Jennifer (Brandt) Schneider, Jaclyn (Larry) Stone, Melanie Birk, Scott, Trevor, Chayn, Justin and Kyle Hook, Brad Wyss, Monica Sauder and Jolene (Paul) Klarer; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Letha Russell and Betty Faust; brother-in-law, Lorne Hook; sisters-in-law, Joyce Hook and Anita Hook; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Lester Hook; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Margie Dolohanty; son, Terry Hook; sisters, Louise Reese, Edna Saddler, Rosalie Ackerman, Elizabeth Jacobs and Pearl Wyant; brothers, David Ackerman, Jr., Berlin Ackerman and Morris Ackerman; brother-in-law, Darrold Hook; and sisters-in-law, Rosemary Dietrich and Rita Hook.

A Celebration of Life will be held for the immediate family at a later date.

The family gives thanks to SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center on Maple Grove Rd., Madison, to the wonderful and caring staff for their exceptional kindness shown to Virginia and her family. The family also gives thanks to the entire staff at University Hospital for everything they did during her many stays there.

