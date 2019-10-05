MADISON - Virgil G. Mellum, age 98, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Care Center. He was born on Jan. 1, 1921, in Pleasant Ridge, Wis., the son of Nickalas and Clara (Lee) Mellum.

Virgil served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Betty Jones on Nov. 1, 1952. Virgil worked as a bus driver for Greyhound Bus Lines retiring in 1983 after 35 ½ years.

He was a member of Lake Edge Lutheran Church where he was an usher, the Masonic Lodge Hiram #50 and the Amalgamated Transit Union since 1948.

He is survived by his son, Brian (Jill) Mellum; daughter, Denise (Dean) Sunderlage; granddaughter, Lisa (Jeff) Pomazal; grandson, Daniel (Cindy) Mellum; and four great-grandchildren, Brayden, Ryanne, Blake, and Tyler. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; four brothers; three sisters; and two infant grandsons.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, at 11:30 a.m., on Monday Oct. 7, 2019. Burial will be private at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Virgil's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all the staff at St. Mary's Care Center for the kind and compassionate care they gave him. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.