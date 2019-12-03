Madison – Violet Eleanor Reiser, "Vi" or "Gramma Grizz", age 99, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 due to numerous health issues.

Born February 9, 1920, Vi was the daughter of Nels and Ellen (Anderson) Johnson of Alma Center, WI.

After attending beauty school and obtaining her beauticians license, Vi operated a hair salon out of her home while at the same time working for the State of Wisconsin for 15 years. Her last hair appointment was at 82 years of age.

When Violet was not "doing hair", she loved flying (private pilot), swimming, boating, photography and was also a world traveler. She loved Mexico, Alaska and her favorite was the Upper Dells.

Violet is survived by her grandson, Mike (Carla); granddaughter, Gina; and great grandchildren, Tyler, Cooper, Gunther, Michael; and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shirley Ann; and sons Steve and Ron.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, December 9th at the American Legion Post 481, 5337 W. River Road, Waunakee.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257