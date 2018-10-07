Waunakee - Vincent Koch, age 94, passed away peacefully with his son, daughter, and grandson at his side at Waunakee Manor, Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his mother Priscilla, stepmother Grace, father Martin, little sister Thresa Mae, infant brother Arthur, and brother Fr. Clarence. He was wed to his wife Selma until her passing in 1998.

Vincent is survived by his son, Al and daughter, Marilyn (Leon), six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his special friend Sally, and fun-loving card-playing friends.

Vincent was a life-long farmer, still reading farm magazines until his last days, and always interested in farm activities on drives around the countryside. He enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and other young family members, lighting up when he saw them. Vince also loved participating as a grand-friend with students in the grand-friend program. Their visits were eagerly awaited! He loved to travel, and enjoyed seeing wonderful places in the world with Selma at his side. Vince was a devoted Catholic whose religious beliefs guided him through good days and bad.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St John's Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee, Wisconsin with Msgr James Gunn officiating. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Waunakee, Wisconsin.

Wherever Vince went, people often commented, "What a nice man!" That's right...he was!

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be selected by the family following the services.