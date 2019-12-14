WAUNAKEE/LODI – Vincent J. Ryan, age 98, of Waunakee (formerly Lodi), passed away December 11, 2019.

He was born in West Point Township, Wis., the son of Eugene and Mae (Horkan) Ryan. Vince graduated from Lodi High School in 1938. He was first employed by Pure Milk Products Coop of Wis. before becoming a Northland Greyhound bus driver and later, was a partner and President of Brooks, Inc. of Sun Prairie until his retirement in 1983.

In 1949, Vince married Marie Rudersdorf in St. Mary's Church, Fennimore. Vince and Marie moved from Madison to Sun Prairie in 1951 and raised their two sons there.

Vince was a loving, caring and patient husband and father. He took great pride in family and home - as well as his careers. A true helpmate and handy-man, he faithfully maintained their homes and well-kept lawns - enjoying his outdoor tasks. Vince loved fishing in Canada and the Arctic Circle, family boating, golfing and playing cards at the country club. Through the years, Vince and Marie enjoyed traveling in the U.S., Canada, Hawaii and a pilgrimage to Ireland. Montana was special country for Vince. He owned horses and rode the trails while he lived there for several years.

Vince and Marie enjoyed many memories with his family including a great motor home trip in 2007, and most recently, celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. More memories included the privilege to have shared the close-up excitement of attending many Indy Car races while son, Lee was a technician for Penske Racing for ten years.

Vince had an "enviable" sense of humor that made being in his presence always fun.

And most of all, he was so very proud of his sons' talents and accomplishments as well as their dear wives!

He was a present member of the Knights of Columbus and an over 60-year member of Catholic Knights.

Vince is survived by his wife, Marie and sons, Jeff (Beth) of Monona and Lee (Pamela) of Lodi. He is further survived by his sister, Rita Lucius. He was preceded in death by an infant son and daughter; his parents; sisters, Madonna Kohn and Patricia O'Day and brother, Herold Ryan.

The family would like to thank the caring staffs of both Home Again in Waunakee and Agrace (both Palliative and Hospice care).

There will be a private service for the immediate family and a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made in Vince's memory to Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick's Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi, Wis. 53555.