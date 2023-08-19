Vincent Frank Wendt

CROSS PLAINS- Vincent Frank Wendt, age 75, of Cross Plains, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on June 28, 1948, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Oscar and Rena (Fink) Wendt.

Vince graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School in 1966 and served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Bollenbach on May 22, 1971, in Black Earth. They made their home in Black Earth, Mazomanie and Cross Plains, Wis.  