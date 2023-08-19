CROSS PLAINS- Vincent Frank Wendt, age 75, of Cross Plains, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on June 28, 1948, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Oscar and Rena (Fink) Wendt.
Vince graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School in 1966 and served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Bollenbach on May 22, 1971, in Black Earth. They made their home in Black Earth, Mazomanie and Cross Plains, Wis.
Vince worked as a storekeeper for MG&E for 44 years, retiring in 2014.
Vince enjoyed everything about the outdoors. He planted both small and large gardens at his home and at his childhood family farm. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing, particularly with his son, Vince Jr., and all of his family. For many years he farmed along with his twin brother, Vern, raising beef in Black Earth and Mazomanie. He took pleasure in staying busy with cutting wood for his home's wood burner and building hunting blinds. Vince and Phyllis enjoyed their travels to Niagara Falls, Rocky Mountain National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Las Vegas. In his retirement Vince became an avid puzzle enthusiast completing at least 300. As someone who always wanted to remain busy, Vince never hesitated to offer help to neighbors, friends, or family whenever he could. In retirement he got together with friends to drink coffee and “solve all the world’s problems.”
Vince is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis; son, Vince (Pamela) Wendt Jr.; daughter, Sharilyn Wendt; granddaughter, Amanda (Bryar) Topp; great-grandchildren, Olivia Topp and Benjamin Topp; brother, Vernon (Brenda) Wendt; sister-in-law, Doreen (Mike) Festge; nephews, Tim Wendt, C.D. Wendt and Kurt Festge; and nieces, Tanya Wendt and Kate RIcaurte. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Rena; brother, Calvin Wendt; sister-in-law, Shirley Wendt; and nieces, Kristine Jacobson and Stephanie Wendt.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Military honors will immediately follow.
Memorials may be gifted in Vince’s name to the American Heart Association.