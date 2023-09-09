MADISON - Victor E. “Vic” ‘Buddha” Schick, age 79, passed away on Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023. He was born in Polo, Ill., but grew up near Green Bay in Suamico, Wis. He is now at peace with the Lord. He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force where he gained his experience in electronics.
After his service years, he was a Senior Electronics Technician for Bullseye, Inc.; and during that time, was also a volunteer EMT for the City of Middleton, Wis. as well as part-time Dispatcher. He also worked as a Systems Technician for Associated Security, Inc., before joining the Dane County Sheriff’s Office that lasted up until his retirement. Once retired, Vic worked part-time for Wolf Kubly Ace in Middleton, Wis., finding solutions to customer’s problems. He was a life-time member of the Harley Owner’s Group and the Sauk Prairie HOG Chapter. Vic was also a member of The Royal Bent Fish Society motorcycle riders. He was a guy that could fix anything mechanical and even built a motorcycle he named Illusion. Vic was happy to fix and show others how to solve their car or motorcycle problems, and his son, Craig, is following in his dad’s footsteps. Vic loved his annual motorcycle trips traveling around the country with his RBFS friends. “Buddha” will be riding a Harley in heaven forever.
Vic is survived by Sandy, his wife of 58 years; son, Craig Schick; daughter, Christine “Cricket” (Todd) Martin; and granddaughter Ayla-Rae Marion Hebl. Other survivors include brothers, Larry (Karen) Schick and Donald (Lynn) Schick; sisters Kathy (Mike) Meverden and Judith Saldaña; and many nieces and nephews. Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Dorothy Schick; and his brother, Rick Schick.
Per Vic’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private motorcycle procession will take Vic to his final resting place. A Celebration of Vic’s Life will be held at MORGAN’S BAR IN PINE BLUFF, 8640 W. Mineral Point Road, Cross Plains, Wis., from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
