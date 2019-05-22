MONONA-Victor E. "Vic" Brechtl, age 96, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Heritage Middleton.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1922, in Plain, Wis., the son of Frank and Frances (Bayer) Brechtl. Vic graduated from St. Luke’s High School, in Plain, Wis. in 1941. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, as a gunner's mate, 2nd class. He also served on three different ships in the Pacific, including Hawaii, Australia, and invasions in New Guinea, Biak, Marshall, Guam and the Philippine Islands.

Vic married Marianne Flager of Pardeeville at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Madison on Aug. 25, 1951. He was a member of the Painter's Local Union No. 802 since 1946, before his retirement from the University of Wisconsin-Paint Department.

He was also a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Madison Elks Lodge, UW Service Club, American Legion Post No. 398, and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for 20 years.

Vic enjoyed vacations with his family, deer hunting with friends in northern Wisconsin, golf, bowling and fishing. He and Marianne enjoyed traveling in their R.V. and camping in state and national parks. Along with sight-seeing, they visited state capitals national parks and presidential libraries. They enjoyed spending time together seeing all 50 states and they also had the pleasure of going to Europe eight times.

Vic was very proud of his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and he had the honor of going on a Badger Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in May of 2014.

Vic is survived by his wife, Marianne; daughter, Ginny (Jon) Jenson of Madison; son, Mark Brechtl (Julien Brugere) of London; three grandsons, David Jenson of Madison, Andrew Jenson of Palo Alto Calif., and Matthew Jenson (Mallory) of Chicago Ill; and sister, Imelda (Mel) Nachreiner. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas; two brothers, Herbert and Lawrence “Lefty”; and four sisters, Alma Ruhland, Irene Schweiss, Florence Hellenbrand and Marie Liegel.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, June 14, 2019.

