Victor A. Bartosch, age 79, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Southern Pointe Living Center in Colbert, OK.

He was born on March 28, 1940 in Watertown, the son of Adolph and Evelyn (Seibel) Bartosch. In 1959, Victor graduated from Marshall High School. Victor made his career driving truck, which started with driving milk truck then he went over the road. For 55 years, he enjoyed the site on the way until his retirement in 2008.

Victor and Roseanne found each other in 1993, when Victor placed an ad through the Madison State Journal newspaper. Within a short six months' timeframe following that ad, he placed an engagement ring in a vase of roses. On June 18, 1994, they were united in marriage and began their lives together.

In their 25 years of marriage together, they were inseparable. They were together all the time. They were team drivers together for 15 of those years. He would often say, "We need to see what is over the next hill." He was always planning the next vacation for them and where they should go. In 2006, they went to Cartwright, OK. Then he really began to start planning and coordinated trips to Canada, Hawaii, Bahamas, Jamaica, Aruba and Mexico. Victor always wanted to go back to Aruba, that destination was his favorite trip.

Victor also cherished the time spent with his family and fishing.

He is survived by his wife Roseanne Bartosch, three children; Kurt Bartosch of Cottage Grove, WI, Carolyn (Mike) Brom of Sun Prairie, WI and Kevin (Tina ) Bartosch of Edgerton, WI, five stepchildren; Rebecca (Greg) Peterson of LaFarge, WI, Joanna Topp of LaFarge, WI, Robert (Dawn) Topp of Lone Rock, WI , Frank (Nadine) Topp of Ridgeway, WI and Jessica Graham of Janesville, WI , 15 grandchildren and 13 great granchildren. Victor is survived by a sister Darlene (Marvin) Duckert of Madison. He is also survived by nephews, cousins, and many other friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Wayne (Kathy) Bartosch.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm. A time to gather will be held on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

