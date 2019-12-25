Vickie A. Bennett, 69, of New Diggings, WI passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Mercy One Hospital in Dubuque, IA.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28th at the New Diggings Primitive Methodist Church in New Diggings, WI with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Saturday, December 28th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Vickie was born on June 3, 1950 to Bill & Lois (Mechler) Robbins in Hazel Green, WI. She married Daryle Bennett on June 18, 1971 at the New Diggings Primitive Methodist Church in New Diggings, WI. In 1991, she started working as a CNA at the Southwest Health Center Nursing Home in Cuba City, WI and then transferred to the Platteville Hospital and retired in 2014. Vickie enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, baking, cooking, quilting, listening to audiobooks and the Milwaukee Brewers, her grand-dogs, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her grandkids, family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Daryle; 3 children: Becky (Wally Ditsworth) Cook of Stockton, IL, Darby (Amanda) Bennett of New Diggings, WI and Adam (Niki) Bennett of Deerfield, WI; 3 brothers: Kerry (Lori) Robbins & Tim (Crystal) Robbins both of New Diggings, WI and Cal (Linda) Robbins of Benton, WI; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a very dear, quilting friend, Mary Kay Shireman; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Mike (1977), grandparents and in-laws.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Vickie A. Bennett Memorial Fund has been established.