Vicki Lynn Jenson, age 59 of Blanchardville, formerly of Fitchburg, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday morning, May 2, 2019. She was born on January 29, 1960 in Madison to Vergene and Monica (Jelle) Jenson. She grew up on the family farm in rural Mount Horeb, Town of Blue Mounds. She went to grade and high school in Mount Horeb, graduating in 1978. She worked at the Department of Revenue in Madison, and later worked as a waitress, bartender, in recent years at the Big 10 Pub on Regent Street in Madison and recently Toffler’s in New Glarus. She also sold Tupperware in years past. Around 1980 Vicki met Denny Carey, and they became close partners. Together they loved riding Denny’s Harley Davidson motorcycle around home in Wisconsin and in Texas when Denny went there. Vicki also loved flower gardening around the house. She was a very friendly individual, and loved meeting people and spending time with family.

Vicki is survived by the love of her life, Denny Carey of Blanchardville; her mother, Monica Jenson of Mount Horeb; three siblings, Randy (Kim Marty) Jenson of Blanchardville, Cary “Jake” (Cindy) Jenson of Mount Horeb, and Cindy (Tim) Neuroth of Great Falls, Montana; God-Daughter, Samantha Jenson of Waunakee; niece Leigh (Jeff) Ellingson of Mount Horeb and their children Quintin, Jackson, and Addison. She was preceded in death by her father, Vergene who died on December 14, 1983.

Friends are gathering to remember Vicki’s life on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Blanchard Hall at 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com.