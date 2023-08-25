Vicki Lynn Ann Breunig, age 65, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Vicki was born Sept. 10, 1957 to Alvin and Ann (Breunig) Wipperfurth. She graduated from Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1975. She lived happily in Sauk Prairie her entire life, bringing laughter, kindness and perfectly sweet baked goods to family, friends, and the community.
Vicki was united in marriage to Steven Uselman in 1978 and together they had three children, Corey, Christopher and Nikki. Steven preceded her in death on June 2, 1998. On Apr. 15, 2000 Vicki was united in marriage to Randall L. Breunig at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City.
For 34 years Vicki worked at Sentry Foods in Prairie du Sac. She loved greeting people at the store, passing out fruit snacks to the children, and would always be willing to help cover a shift or let someone leave early. Vicki enjoyed weekend convertible and tractor wagon rides with her family. Nieces and nephews remember with joy being picked up by aunt Vicki after school, even naming their chauffeur “Mama Honey Badger” and naming their group “the Van Clan.” We know Vicki loved that time with her nieces and nephews too. Her family meant the world to her, especially her grandchildren. She was always thinking of them, verified by the many adorable outfits she bought online for them all hours of the night and day. She cared endlessly for her grandchildren, family, and her dogs, Richard and Roger. Vicki’s quick wit and selflessness will truly be missed. And the banana bread. Vicki was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City.
She is survived by her husband, Randy; children, Corey (Mary Jane Connor) Uselman, Christopher (Carolyn) Uselman, and Nikki Uselman; 4 grandchildren, Dexter, Calvin, Collins, and Leona Uselman; her mother, Ann Wipperfurth; siblings, Steve (Julie) Wipperfurth, Sandy (Gerard) Ballweg, Larry (Karol) Wipperfurth, Tom (Pam) Wipperfurth; and brother and sister in-laws, Gerry (Kathy) Breunig, Kathleen (Larry) Sliffe, Louise Frosch, Ralph (Barb) Breunig, Ken Breunig, Marcie (William) Baures, Tom (Kathy) Breunig, Phil (Theresa) Breunig, Eric Breunig, Nick (Mary) Breunig, Brian (Tracy) Breunig, Dan (Kay) Breunig, David (Danielle) Breunig, and Kristin (Steve) Haag. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin and first husband, Steven.
Vicki’s family would like to express their sincerest thanks to the healthcare professionals at Home Health, Sauk Prairie Healthcare, and the Sauk Prairie First Responders and EMT’s for their assistance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Vicki at 11:00 am on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm and the morning of the mass from 9:30 am until 10:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial in Vicki’s name to the Sauk City Fire Department or Sauk Prairie Ambulance Association