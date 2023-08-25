Vicki Lynn Ann Breunig

Vicki Lynn Ann Breunig, age 65, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Vicki was born Sept. 10, 1957 to Alvin and Ann (Breunig) Wipperfurth. She graduated from Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1975. She lived happily in Sauk Prairie her entire life, bringing laughter, kindness and perfectly sweet baked goods to family, friends, and the community.

Vicki was united in marriage to Steven Uselman in 1978 and together they had three children, Corey, Christopher and Nikki. Steven preceded her in death on June 2, 1998. On Apr. 15, 2000 Vicki was united in marriage to Randall L. Breunig at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City. 