Vicki Ann Perzentka

FITCHBURG - Vicki Ann Perzentka, age 68, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 5, 1954, in Madison, the daughter of John and Doris (Klemstein) Kaltenberg.

Vicki graduated from La Follette High School in 1972 and went to UW-Madison for three years. She married Larry Perzentka on Aug. 13, 1977, at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Madison. She worked as an auditor for WPS.

