FITCHBURG - Vicki Ann Perzentka, age 68, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 5, 1954, in Madison, the daughter of John and Doris (Klemstein) Kaltenberg.
Vicki graduated from La Follette High School in 1972 and went to UW-Madison for three years. She married Larry Perzentka on Aug. 13, 1977, at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Madison. She worked as an auditor for WPS.
Vicki was very generous. She loved shopping and giving it all away. This made holidays and birthdays a very special time to spend with all family and friends. She was an amazing cook and baker. She spent weeks making cookies , pies, and breads for Christmas, just to give it all away. Vicki loved her family and spending time with them. She especially treasured time spent with her grandkids watching baseball, softball, and dance. She also loved having them over doing various activities including going to the movies and parks or just spending time at home playing board games. She loved going to the state fair for years with her close friends. She also loved going on many trips with Larry and friends, seeing a lot of the country and going to many state fairs.
Vicki is survived by husband, Larry; son, Larry J. (Jennifer) Perzentka; brother, John (Kay) Kaltenberg Jr.; two granddaughters, Madisen Perzentka and Ella Perzentka; two grandsons, Larry Perzentka, Jr., and Ryan Perzentka; aunt, Patricia McCallum; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Doris; sister, Kristi Kaltenberg; and uncle, Neil McCallum.
A funeral service will be held at LUTHER MEMORIAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1021 University Ave, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, with Rebecca Ninke presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and at church on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials may be gifted in Vicki’s name to the American Cancer Society, Susan G. Koman, or Agrace HospiceCare.