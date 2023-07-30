Vernon Kurt Moe

MADISON / OCALA, Fla. - Vernon K. Moe, age 94, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023. He was born on Dec. 1, 1928, in Madison, Wis., the son of Albert and Valborg Moe. Vernon graduated from Madison East High School with the Class of 1947. He was a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve during the Korean War, stationed in Bermuda.

Vernon married his first wife, Dorothy (Walker), in Madison. She passed away in 1964. He was blessed to have found love again and in 1966 he and Bernice (Becker) were married. The marriage was blessed with two daughters.