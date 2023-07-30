Vernon Kurt Moe

MADISON / OCALA, Fla. - Vernon K. Moe, age 94, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023. He was born on Dec. 1, 1928, in Madison, Wis., the son of Albert and Valborg Moe. Vernon graduated from Madison East High School with the Class of 1947. He was a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve during the Korean War, stationed in Bermuda.
Vernon married his first wife, Dorothy (Walker), in Madison. She passed away in 1964. He was blessed to have found love again and in 1966 he and Bernice (Becker) were married. The marriage was blessed with two daughters.
During his working life he was an electrician, working for various electrical contractors in the Madison area. He finished his career working as an electrician for UW-Madison. Vernon was a member of IBEW Local 159.
When he retired, he and Bernice moved to Ocala, Fla., and resided there until December 2018. Vernon could fix and/or build anything and was frequently called upon by neighbors and friends when they needed something fixed or built. He built his first house in Madison and lived in the house for 40+ years. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage.
As a child and young adult, Vernon was a member of Bethany Evangelical Free Church. He then became a charter member of Buckeye Evangelical Free Church (now Door Creek Church) in Madison. He was an active member of the Christ Community Church in Ocala, Fla. He enjoyed being a part of the Building and Grounds Committee in each of the churches he was a part of, and took great pride in keeping everything inside and outside of the church in good working order and looking nice. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Vernon is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl (Mark) Hulliberger of Holt, Mich., and Michelle (Dave) Abramson of Grand Island, Neb.; five grandchildren, Caitlin Williams, Zachary (Jenna) Hulliberger, Elizabeth Williams, Emily (Jared) Nelson and Brooklyn Hulliberger; a great-grandson on the way; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy; his second wife, Bernice, in 2010; his parents; and four siblings, Lloyd, Harry, Ethel and Robert.
A visitation will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road, Madison, following the visitation on Saturday.