MADISON–Verlyn J. Belisle, age 93, of Madison, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at home.

He was born on July 13, 1926, in Madison, the son of Paul and Violet (Hoyde) Belisle. Verlyn received both his bachelor's and master's degree from UW-Madison.



He married Lois White on Dec. 28, 1946, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison. Verlyn proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked as a teacher in the Madison School District at East High School and was also a basketball and baseball coach for many years. His teams won State Titles in both, 1958 basketball and 1967 baseball. They also won numerous city and conference titles including an undefeated basketball conference title in 1966.



Verlyn was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He enjoyed travel, golf with his friends, following the UW Madison football and basketball teams, the very special lifelong friendships with his former ball players (visits over the past year meant the world to him), and spending time with his children, grandkids and great-grandkids telling stories of his life experiences (WWII and early life were highlights), playing with them and most memorably singing to and with them.



Verlyn is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lois; son, Verlyn (Jane) Belisle; daughter, Cathy (Brian) Leininger; three grandchildren, Bryce, Travis and Vanessa; three great-grandchildren, Abby, Christian and Jacob; and his brother, Doyle (Sandi) Belisle. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Francis and Arnold Belisle; and sisters, Claudette and Irene.



Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, with Father Robert Evenson presiding. Entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorials in Verlyn's name may be made to the East High School Endowment Fund or a Charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



