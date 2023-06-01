Verda L. Schmitz, age 95 of Plain, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 at her residence following an illness.
She was born on January 24, 1928 in Plain, Wisconsin the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Gruber) Meister. Verda was married on April 3, 1948 to John E. Schmitz. She was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church.
Survivors include her eight children; Susan Penfield of Milwaukee, Rebecca (Dave) Zwettler of Plain, Sheila (Jeff) Baryenbruch of Spring Green, Stephanie (Mark) Krause of Nashville, TN, John J. Schmitz of Sauk City, Marty Schmitz of Sauk City, Andrea Schmitz of New Glarus, Douglas Schmitz of Plain; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 4 stepgrandchildren; one brother, Harley Meister; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Schmitz; daughter, Mary Jill Schmitz; parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Meister; son-in-law, James Penfield; five sisters: Agnes Estreen, Grace Meudt, Iris Hein, Joan Ring, and Betty Jo Lins; four brothers, Calvin (Bud) Meister, Donny Meister, Stanley Meister, and John (Jack) Meister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M., with a rosary prayer service beginning at 3:30 P.M.
Visitation will be held again on Thursday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Luke Catholic School in Plain. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
