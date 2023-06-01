Verda L. Schmitz

Verda L. Schmitz, age 95 of Plain, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 at her residence following an illness.

She was born on January 24, 1928 in Plain, Wisconsin the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Gruber) Meister. Verda was married on April 3, 1948 to John E. Schmitz. She was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church.

