Vera L McCaughey

OREGON-Vera L. (Syse) McCaughey, age 87, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at BeeHive Homes.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1931, in Mount Horeb, Wis., the daughter of Sanford and Ruth (Jordee) Syse.

Vera graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1949. She married Jack McCaughey on June 9, 1956, in Blanchardville.

Vera owned and operated Camper Corral in Oregon for over 32 years with her husband and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Oregon. Vera loved traveling and camping and was always on the go. She enjoyed exercising and going to the senior center.

Vera was a loving mother and is survived by her two daughters, Kelly (Randy) Rygh and Kara (Joseph) Laeser. She was preceded in death by husband, Jack McCaughey; parents; two sisters, Joanne (Ted) O'Neill and Shirley Syse; and three brothers, Lavonne Syse, Roland (Pauline) Syse and Sammy Syse.

A memorial service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, with the Rev. Paul Markquart presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Vera's memory to Oregon Senior Center, Alzheimer and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or Agrace HospiceCare. Special thanks to Beehive Homes of Oregon and Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care and support.

Vera Lou, We don't know what we are going to do without you.

