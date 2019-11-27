MADISON-Vera Doris (Liebetrau) Riemann, age 96, of Madison, passed away to her heavenly rest on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Madison.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1922, in Cross Plains.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Marvin C. Riemann; and her brother, Russell Liebetrau. She is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl (Robert) Hallberg of Minneapolis, MN; Kathleen (Douglas) Mitchell of Cincinnati, OH; and Caren (Kent Stone) Riemann of Oregon, WI; son, Bruce Riemann of Chicago, IL; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Vera graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1945 and spent many years as a Registered Dietitian in various hospitals and care facilities. She enjoyed oil painting, music, movies, traveling with her family, and reading. Vera was an active member of the Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m.until the time of the service on Monday.

A private Interment will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515